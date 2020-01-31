Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.11 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.11.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 3,556,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

