Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $609,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.