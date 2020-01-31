Quadrant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Quadrant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

