Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.40 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of QTRH stock opened at C$1.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.53%.

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

