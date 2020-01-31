Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

