Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Qutoutiao in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Qutoutiao stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,767. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,184 shares during the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.