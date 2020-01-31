Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.80

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RNK stock opened at GBX 285.55 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285 ($3.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.25.

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

