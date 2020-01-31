Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0001

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $964,022.00 and approximately $352.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02885282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,244,335,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,609,489,146 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

