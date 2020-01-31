Raymond James Analysts Give Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) a $54.00 Price Target

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) received a $54.00 target price from Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OTEX. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Open Text by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.