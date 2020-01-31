Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider James E. Bunn Sells 5,120 Shares

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company had a trading volume of 263,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

