Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,125,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 72,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

