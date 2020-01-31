Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$13.84. 429,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 138.40. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

