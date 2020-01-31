RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.14.

RP stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

