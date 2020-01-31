RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
RP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.14.
RP stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92.
In other RealPage news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,357,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
