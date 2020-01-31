Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.29-3.34 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 6,630,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01. Realty Income has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

