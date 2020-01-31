Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 7,722 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWO remained flat at $$15.26 during midday trading on Friday. 1,787,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,900. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

