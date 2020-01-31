Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GVC (GVC)

GVC (LON: GVC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/29/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 1/17/2020 – GVC is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2020 – GVC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/10/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2020 – GVC had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
GVC stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 877.20 ($11.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,800,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 771.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.57. GVC Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).
In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).
