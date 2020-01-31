Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,263,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 923,733 shares.The stock last traded at $17.63 and had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,006,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,466,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.