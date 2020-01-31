Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,263,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 923,733 shares.The stock last traded at $17.63 and had previously closed at $17.56.
A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.
In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,793,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 196,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,006,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,466,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.
