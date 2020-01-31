Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.23. 7,599,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.37.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

