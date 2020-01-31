Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.90. The stock had a trading volume of 396,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

