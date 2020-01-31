Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 724.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,612. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

