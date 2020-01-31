Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 668,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 273,926 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

CTVA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 3,017,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.