Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

GIS stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

