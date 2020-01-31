Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.50. 17,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit