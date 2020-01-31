Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

