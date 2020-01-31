Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.23. 2,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,281. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.