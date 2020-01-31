Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 50,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.