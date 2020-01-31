Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,947,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,807,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

Shares of RS stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

