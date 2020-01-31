Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,275

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Relx to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

Shares of LON:REL traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,013 ($26.48). The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,942.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,899.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

