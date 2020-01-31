Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Trading Down 10.5%

Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF) shares fell 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, 1,050 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

About Renesas (OTCMKTS:RNECF)

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

