Renren (NYSE:RENN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $2.00. Renren shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 89,422 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renren Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

