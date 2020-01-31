Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stake Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 27.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the third quarter worth $167,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $917.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $52.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

