Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading Down 7.8%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.19, 5,362,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 984% from the average session volume of 494,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 95.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
