Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading Down 7.8%

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s share price traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.19, 5,362,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 984% from the average session volume of 494,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 95.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

