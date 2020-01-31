Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ashland Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

ASH stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. 106,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $14,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after buying an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 69.2% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 311,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

