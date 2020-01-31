Research Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for City in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. City has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of City by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

