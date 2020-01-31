Research Analysts Set Expectations for TE Connectivity Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. 45,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,940. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $79.53 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

