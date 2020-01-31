Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of RFP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,508. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC set a $5.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

