Retirement Planning Group Invests $22.66 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 723,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,662,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.16% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,075,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,086,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4,247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

