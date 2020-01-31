Retirement Planning Group Makes New $205,000 Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.51. 640,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.09. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $173.35 and a 1-year high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

