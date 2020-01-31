Retirement Planning Group Purchases 153 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Evergy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

