Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,783 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,233 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

