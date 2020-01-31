Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 452 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $25,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of OGE opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

