Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 149 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Shares of TECH stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.64. 7,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.41. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $168.26 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

