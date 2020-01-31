Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Alleghany worth $22,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alleghany by 692.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 185.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the third quarter worth approximately $7,154,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alleghany by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $809.00. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 0.59. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $816.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $769.08.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

