Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $10,649,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,055. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $111.91 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

