Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,073. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $507,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

