Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 214 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

