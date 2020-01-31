Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REXR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.75. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $49.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.