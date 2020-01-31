Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

NYSE:RXN opened at $33.71 on Friday. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

