Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.88

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.88 ($18.47) and last traded at €15.88 ($18.47), with a volume of 9895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.08 ($18.70).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.75 ($22.97) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rhoen Klinikum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.11 ($23.38).

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.11 and a 200-day moving average of €20.20.

About Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

