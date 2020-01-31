Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,103 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148,535 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 2,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $675.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $330,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,270. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

